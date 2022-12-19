West Texas rocked by fourth-strongest earthquake in state history

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fourth-strongest earthquake in the Texas history struck 14 miles north-northwest of Midland last Friday evening in a sparsely populated section of the western part of the state.

The earthquake, which struck just after 5.30 local time, had a magnitude of 5.4. No injuries or significant property damage was reported in the earthquake’s aftermath.

Geophysicist Jana Pursley at the United States Geological Service’s National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado told the Associated Press

The earthquake on Friday was the second moderate earthquake to hit the area in as many months after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 95 miles west of Midland on 16 November. Midland and the neighbouring town of Odessa are major oil and fracking centres in the Delaware Basin, and the increasing number of earthquakes in the area has been linked to the prevelance of fracking there.

The book Friday Night Lights about a high school football team, written by HG Bissinger and later turned into a television series, is set in Odessa. Midland is located roughly three-and-a-half hours from Amarillo near the Oklahoma border and Big Bend National Park and the US-Mexico border.

There was a minor aftershock following the earthquake, but reportedly did not do any damage either.