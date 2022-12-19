Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

West Texas rocked by fourth-strongest earthquake in state history

There are no reports of injuries or damage in the aftermath of the quake

Abe Asher
Monday 19 December 2022 19:02
Comments
Strong tremors felt as earthquake strikes Turkey

The fourth-strongest earthquake in the Texas history struck 14 miles north-northwest of Midland last Friday evening in a sparsely populated section of the western part of the state.

The earthquake, which struck just after 5.30 local time, had a magnitude of 5.4. No injuries or significant property damage was reported in the earthquake’s aftermath.

Geophysicist Jana Pursley at the United States Geological Service’s National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado told the Associated Press

Recommended

The earthquake on Friday was the second moderate earthquake to hit the area in as many months after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck 95 miles west of Midland on 16 November. Midland and the neighbouring town of Odessa are major oil and fracking centres in the Delaware Basin, and the increasing number of earthquakes in the area has been linked to the prevelance of fracking there.

The book Friday Night Lights about a high school football team, written by HG Bissinger and later turned into a television series, is set in Odessa. Midland is located roughly three-and-a-half hours from Amarillo near the Oklahoma border and Big Bend National Park and the US-Mexico border.

There was a minor aftershock following the earthquake, but reportedly did not do any damage either.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in