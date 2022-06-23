Six dead in West Virginia helicopter crash

Six people have been declared dead in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The aircraft used for tourist trips around the state crashed onto Route 17 along Blair Mountain around 5pm on Wednesday.

Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed that there were no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board have sent investigators to the scene.

“A Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Rt. 17 in Logan County, West Virginia, around 5pm local time Wednesday. Six people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” the FAA said in a statement.

“Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash”, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeted.