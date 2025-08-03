Whale killed and passenger thrown overboard after boat collision in New Jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A whale was killed after it was struck by a motorboat off the New Jersey shore, with the forceful collision sending one passenger overboard.

Video footage shared online of the sudden collision showed the motorboat rocking back and forth as the 20-foot-long minke whale swam away in Barnegat Bay on Saturday afternoon.

The crash nearly tipped the boat over and sent one passenger flying overboard into the water. The person who went overboard was able to tread water next to the boat until they were saved, authorities said.

The whale was later found dead after it went to rest on a sandbar in shallow water, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, a non-profit rescue and release organization, said.

Officials with the organization weren’t able to reach within 30 yards of the whale due to tidal conditions and were therefore unable to conduct a more in-depth examination of the animal, the organization said in a statement.

“At this point, we really don’t have much to go on,” Jay Pagel, the stranding coordinator at the center, told the Associated Press. “The side of the animal that we were able to observe had no obvious marks on it that we could see. But again, our visibility was very limited.”

Pagel said there were reports that the whale had been injured before the collision. He also noted other video footage shows the whale appearing to make contact with a pontoon boat after the first accident.

The whale will be towed to a state park on Monday for a necropsy, which will determine its official cause of death.

The necropsy is expected to take several hours to complete.

The agency is now urging boaters to use caution in the area and to keep at least 150 feet away from the whale carcass for the time being.