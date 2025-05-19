Houston man sues Whataburger for up to $1 million after putting onions on his burger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Houston man is suing fast food chain Whataburger, claiming he suffered an allergic reaction to onions on a burger – despite ordering the meal with no onions.

Demery Ardell Wilson says he had such a bad allergic reaction to the onions while dining at one of the restaurant’s chains on June 24 that he had to seek medical attention.

Wilson claims he took one bite of his meal and immediately tasted onion – which was enough to cause an allergic reaction, Moneywise reported.

He filed a lawsuit against Whataburger on April 25, seeking “monetary relief over $250,000 but less than $1,000,000,” after asking for a meal with no onions, the court filing states.

In the petition, Wilson says he suffered “serious personal injuries” as a result of the incident and was forced to “seek the care of medical professionals.”

open image in gallery A Houston, Texas, man is suing fast food chain Whataburger for up to $1 million, claiming he suffered a severe allergic reaction to onions, despite ordering the meal with no onions. ( Getty )

Wilson also claims the restaurant was negligent in serving him in the suit. It was not immediately clear which branch of the chain he had visited, or what he ordered.

Meanwhile, Whataburger is pushing back against Wilson’s allegations, requesting “strict proof” of his claims in a separate court document filed on May 16.

The Independent has reached out to Whataburger for comment.

Wilson has previously sued a fast food chain over being served onions against his request.

He filed a lawsuit against Sonic Drive-in last year, claiming a meal he ordered without onions also triggered an allergic reaction.

Earlier last week, Sonic requested that Wilson be required to prove the allegations against them and requested a jury trial, Fox 13 reported.