WhatsApp back online after widespread reports of outages

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, was down for a short time on Wednesday, according to reports.

Service was restored just after 5.10pm ET after an approximately half-hour-long outage.

Outage reports spiked around 4:30pm ET, before falling again around 5pm, according to DownDetector.

WhatsApp addressed the outages on Twitter.

“We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible,” the company said in a tweet.

A half-hour later, the company said service had been restored.

“And we’re back, happy chatting!” the company wrote.

WhatsApp is widely used across the world, boasting more than 2 billion monthly active users, according to Statista.