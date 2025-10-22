Driver arrested after vehicle slams into White House security gate
President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident
A person has been arrested after a car was driven into a security gate outside the White House late Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.
The incident took place at 10:37 p.m. at the security gate for the western entrance to the White House complex, near the corner of 17th and E Streets.
The driver was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service's uniformed division, the agency said.
The car was searched and investigators from both the Secret Service and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department deemed it to be safe, officials said in a statement.
President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time, the Secret Service said, but the presidential complex was not placed on lockdown. However, the road leading to the gate will remain closed until the police tow the vehicle away, the Secret Service added.
Authorities are yet to provide any additional information regarding the crash, the arrested driver's identity, or any potential motive behind the incident.
More follows
