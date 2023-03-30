Watch live: White House press briefing after Russia arrests US journalist

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre delivers a White House press briefing on Thursday, 30 March.

The news conference comes after Russia arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter in Moscow on espionage charges.

Evan Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be arrested on spying charges in the country since the Cold War.

Footage emerged on Thursday showing a man, believed to be the US journalist, being led from court to a vehicle.

The Federal Security Service said Mr Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

The Wall Street Journal “vehemently denies the allegations” and is seeking Mr Gershkovich’s release.

In a statement ahead of Thursday's briefing, the White House press secretary said that officials had spoken with the newspaper and Mr Gershkovich's family.

"The State Department has been in direct touch with the Russian government on this matter, including actively working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich," Ms Jean-Pierre said.

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms."

