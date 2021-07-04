Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.

Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.

Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.

Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.

Onlookers jeered at the group, with some members pushing and shoving those that they passed while marching.

Patriot Front is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them.”

A manifesto shared on Patriot Front’s website, according to the Anti-Defamation League”, encouraged “American fascism” which it referred to as a “return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers”.

The manifesto also made it apparent that people who were not white were not considered “American” by the group.

Police were not seen interfering as the group marched through Philadelphia, and no arrests have been reported.

Members of the group have previously marched through cities like Washington DC.