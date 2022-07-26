Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scuffles as alleged white supremacists appear at courthouse for disrupting drag event

Prosecutors drop all charges against counter-protesters

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 26 July 2022 09:57
Comments
White supremacist appears at courthouse for disrupting drag event

A scuffle broke out outside the West Roxbury District Court in Boston where the leader of a neo-Nazi group was facing a judge for disrupting an LGBTQ event over the weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Chris Hood of Pepperell was arraigned on a charge of fighting in public. He was also ordered to stay away from two counter-protesters who were also arrested over the weekend for trying to keep him from interrupting Saturday’s event at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain.

On Monday, the prosecutors dropped all charges against the counter-protesters, it was reported.

But a supporter of the counter-protesters was arrested after getting into a scuffle outside the courthouse with Mr Hood’s supporters.

The arrest was called “unjustified” by some of the counter-protestors, claiming that the person was shoved down the steps by one of Mr Hood’s supporters.

Recommended

There was a heavy police presence outside the court on Monday and reports said that the leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group was heckled by LGBTQ+ supporters as he left the court.

He is scheduled to return to court in September.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said on Monday that he is adding civil rights prosecutors at the district and superior court levels due to a rise in white supremacist activity in Boston, including Saturday’s neo-Nazi gathering in Jamaica Plain and a Patriot Front march held over the Fourth of July weekend.

He also mentioned a neo-Nazi protest at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in February and one at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston in March.

US Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins had announced that she is planning to launch a new hotline that people can call to report white supremacist activities. She said: “I will be announcing a dedicated number for the community to call in the coming weeks. We need to expose these cowards.”

Meanwhile, one supporter of counter-protestors who were arrested over the weekend told local news that “we are here to support the people that were arrested when they were actually engaging in self-defence against white supremacists and Nazis.”

Recommended

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement that “it’s no coincidence that these cowardly groups from outside our city continue to target Boston as we showcase how representative leadership, empowered communities, and bold policies can have an immediate impact”.

She added: “We are prepared and will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in