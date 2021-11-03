White-tailed deer are carriers of coronavirus, according to new report

An Iowa-based study has shown that white-tailed deer can become infected with coronavirus, leading to concern about future Covid outbreaks.

Of the 445,000-strong deer population in Iowa, up to 80 per cent may be harbouring the disease said the report, as findings showed the rate of infection was “effectively 50 times” more pervasive in deer than humans.

Though it was not clear how cross-transmission had occurred, researchers at Penn State University said deer could have caught the virus from humans, although there was no evidence to suggest that the disease had passed the other way, ie with humans becoming infected from deer.

The fact of the virus’ presence in animals may have implications for Covid’s persistence, making it more difficult to prevent future outbreaks among the human population, reported the New York Times.

The report said the findings had “important implications for [...] the potential for spillover to other animals and spillback into humans” and warned that if Covid was fostered within animal populations, it could lead to new and stronger strains emerging.

In August, a survey by the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service found that deer in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, New York and other states had high levels of coronavirus antibodies – indicating they had been exposed to the disease at some point. This latest report confirmed the infections.

“It was effectively showing up in all parts of the state,” said Penn State researcher Dr Suresh Kuchipudi. “We were dumbfounded.”

Officials have warned deer hunters and other animal handlers to take extra precautions when coming into contact with the species.