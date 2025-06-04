Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Urgent food warning issued over Whole Foods product that may contain E.coli

Customers are being warned to check their refrigerators or freezers

Ap Correspondent
Wednesday 04 June 2025 15:34 BST
Whole Foods To Open New Locations As Part Of Global Expansion

US agriculture officials have issued a public health alert, warning that ground beef sold at Whole Foods stores across the nation may be contaminated with potentially dangerous E. coli bacteria.

The alert applies to 1-pound, vacuum-packed packages of Organic Rancher beef, produced on May 22 and May 23 by NPC Processing Inc., of Shelburne, Vermont. The products have use-by dates of June 19 and June 20.

The US Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has not requested a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, the FSIS has warned that the meat may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

The meat was produced in Australia or Uruguay and processed in the US. It was then sent to distributors in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland before being shipped to Whole Foods stores nationwide.

The issue was discovered after company officials notified the FSIS that they had shipped beef products that tested positive for E. coli O157, a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness.

This image provided by The U.S. Safety and Inspection Service shows a package of Organic Rancher ground beef sold at Whole Foods markets that the U.S. agriculture officials are warning may be contaminated with potentially dangerous E. coli bacteria
This image provided by The U.S. Safety and Inspection Service shows a package of Organic Rancher ground beef sold at Whole Foods markets that the U.S. agriculture officials are warning may be contaminated with potentially dangerous E. coli bacteria (The U.S. Safety and Inspection Service via AP)

Officials stated that no illnesses linked to the product have been reported so far. Consumers who have the product should throw it away or return it to the store.

E. coli bacteria can cause infections with symptoms that include dehydration, diarrhea and cramps.

Most people recover within a week, but some people can become severely ill and develop a dangerous kidney condition. Children under age 5 and older adults are most at risk.

