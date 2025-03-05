Carolina wildfires latest: Largest blaze swells to ‘terrifying’ 2,000 acres as ‘fire danger’ warning issued
Carolinas brace for severe weather impacts amid increased fire danger and choking wildfire smoke as state officials say Carolina Forest wildfire ‘believed to be human-caused’
“Increased fire danger” warnings were issued across North and South Carolina on Tuesday, with winds in the region expected to pick up and humidity forecast to plummet.
Firefighters are continuing to battle blazes that started tearing through both states over the weekend, including the large brush fire – the Carolina Forest fire – that broke out five miles north of Myrtle Beach.
The Carolina Forest fire – the largest fire across the two states – has torched more than 2,000 acres and remains just 30 percent contained, according to a Tuesday upate from Horry County Fire Rescue. A smoky Myrtle Beach announced it was “open” and said it would welcome visitors despite the wildfire raging nearby.
The HCFR deployed drones to support ground crews as they reinforced break lines and set up sprinkler systems to saturate the ground. A state-wide burn ban will stay in effect until further notice.
Another wildfire has spread to almost 600 acres around the towns of Tryon and Saluda in North Carolina’s Polk County. It was 63 percent contained.
Over the weekend, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency after approximately 175 blazes were recorded across the Carolinas.
South Carolina National Guard aircraft have dropped nearly 265,000 gallons of water
Two charged with illegal burning amid Carolina Forest wildfire
Authorities in South Carolina have charged two individuals with illegal burning as firefighters continue to battle the Carolina Forest wildfire.
However, officials have not confirmed whether these incidents contributed to the blaze.
Horry County emergency management director Randy Webster told a council meeting on Tuesday that one person had been cited, while another had been taken into custody, reported CBS affiliate WBTW.
“There’s been one citation issued for an individual who was burning outside this location, and one is now resting probably somewhat comfortably at J Reuben Long for the same thing,” Mr Webster said.
He stressed the importance of preventing unnecessary strain on emergency services. “It is serious, and we’re taking it serious. We do not need to tax our resources unnecessarily,” he added.
County spokesperson Mikayla Moskov clarified that the illegal burns took place in Conway and the northern part of the county but were unrelated to the 2,059 acre (8.33 sq km) Covington Drive wildfire, the largest in the state.
South Carolina has been under a statewide burn ban since 1 March, following nearly 200 wildfires. Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Sunday, indefinitely extending the restriction.
Severe storm sweeps US with blizzards, wildfires, and tornado threats
A powerful storm is sweeping across the United States, bringing blizzards, wildfires, and the threat of tornadoes to multiple regions.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that parts of Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and New Mexico face a heightened risk of wildfires due to warm, dry conditions, reported NPR.
Meanwhile, areas with high humidity are bracing for severe thunderstorms, hail, and potential tornadoes through Wednesday, with Louisiana, Arkansas, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida among those at risk.
Heavy snowfall is forecast in the western US, with the Sierra and Rocky Mountain ranges expected to receive up to two feet of snow. The NWS has also issued blizzard warnings for Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Minnesota, predicting six to 12 inches of snow from Iowa to upper Michigan.
In contrast, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected in the Midwest, with the warmth likely to extend further east by Wednesday. Authorities are closely monitoring the evolving weather patterns as the storm continues to move across the country.
Smoke from US wildfires blankets North Carolina’s Triangle region
Smoke drifting from wildfires in North Carolina and South Carolina shrouded the Triangle region in haze on Tuesday, carrying a faint smell of burning.
Despite the altered skies, residents continued their outdoor routines along Durham’s American Tobacco Trail, jogging and walking dogs as usual. Health experts have advised that such activities remain safe under current air quality conditions but urged people to stay informed about any changes.
Dr David Beuther, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, told ABC11 that while the scent of smoke is noticeable, it does not pose significant health risks for most individuals unless air quality deteriorates further.
However, he warned that those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or heart conditions should be particularly cautious."When the air quality gets bad, generally, we want people with these conditions in the very young and the very old to stay inside," Dr Beuther said.
"That means windows closed, you know, either central air circulating or air conditioning. Or if it's warm, the idea is to keep those windows and doors closed and to keep that particulate pollution out. And if you have to go outside, limit that to a short duration."
Authorities are monitoring air conditions closely as smoke from the wildfires continues to drift across the region.
Carolina Forest resident says wildfire smoke has impacted her health
Heather Budner, who lives in Carolina Forest, told The New York Times that she woke up Monday morning and felt a scratchiness in her throat because of all the smoke.
“It’s very unsettling to wake up inside your house feeling like you’re outside camping,” she said.
