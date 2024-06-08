Famed astronaut William Anders identified as pilot in plane that nose-dived in lake; search and rescue underway
Search and rescue mission is underway at site of crash in San Juan Islands
William Anders, an Apollo astronaut who snapped the iconic 1968 “Earthrise” photo of the Earth while orbiting the moon, has reportedly been identified as the pilot of a plane that crashed near the San Juan Islands on Friday, according to Fox 13 Seattle, citing social media posts from friends and family of the former astronaut.
The plane, according to flight data and FAA records obtained by the outlet, was a vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor owned by Anders, who lives in San Juan County.
A search and rescue mission is underway at the crash site.
Unverified video circulating on social media, purportedly of the crash, shows a small aircraft heading straight down towards the surface of the water near Orcas Island, then skidding along the surface and exploding in a ball of fire.
Anders was part of the Apollo 8 mission, which orbitted the moon before returning to Earth.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
