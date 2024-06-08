The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

William Anders, an Apollo astronaut who snapped the iconic 1968 “Earthrise” photo of the Earth while orbiting the moon, has reportedly been identified as the pilot of a plane that crashed near the San Juan Islands on Friday, according to Fox 13 Seattle, citing social media posts from friends and family of the former astronaut.

The plane, according to flight data and FAA records obtained by the outlet, was a vintage Air Force T-34 Mentor owned by Anders, who lives in San Juan County.

A search and rescue mission is underway at the crash site.

“Earthrise" ( NASA )

Unverified video circulating on social media, purportedly of the crash, shows a small aircraft heading straight down towards the surface of the water near Orcas Island, then skidding along the surface and exploding in a ball of fire.

Anders was part of the Apollo 8 mission, which orbitted the moon before returning to Earth.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.