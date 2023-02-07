Winning lottery ticket for $747m Powerball jackpot sold in Washington state

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747m Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07.

Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all six numbers and was worth $754.6m.

The full jackpot is for a winner opting for an annuity distributed in one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5 per cent annually. The winner also can opt for a one-time cash payment of $407.2m.

Both prizes available are the amounts before taxes, Powerball said.

The lottery game's website shows the jackpot for the next drawing on Thursday has dropped to $20m.

Monday night's win was the first Powerball jackpot win since 19 November 2022. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in US history.

Higher interest rates have allowed annuity payments to increase compared with earlier jackpots, when rates were lower. Most winners prefer the immediate cash prize.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes drawing more players. That strategy certainly has worked recently, as someone in Maine won a $1.35bn Mega Millions prize in January and a California player hit a record $2.04bn Powerball jackpot last November. No one has claimed either of those prizes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.