A woman has been killed in Minneapolis after a car drove into a crowd of people protesting the recent killing of Winston Smith.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the driver of the vehicle and two others were also injured in the incident, which took place late on Sunday.

Protesters allegedly pulled the suspect from the vehicle, who was then transferred to a hospital and remains in police custody.

A woman was transferred to a hospital, where she afterwards was pronounced dead, the MPD said.

One other victim was described as having “non life threatening injuries”, following the incident in the Uptown area of the city.

As reported by the Star Tribune, the car drove into a crowd protesting the 3 June shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr, a father of three.

The fatal shooting of Mr Smith outrage anti-racism campaigners and resident of Minneapolis after a series of high profile police killings.

It includes the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of former MPD officer Derek Chuavin.

Officers said Mr Smith displayed a handgun before he was shot on 3 June, although that has been disputed a woman was with the 32-year-old during the incident, the Star Tribune reported.

Demonstrations on Sunday followed protests and vigil for Mr Smith on Saturday.