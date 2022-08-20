Mother killed and child injured in ‘tragic’ lightning strike outside Orlando school

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have identified the woman who was killed during a lightning strike outside a school in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

The deadly incident, which also left the woman’s daughter and one other person injured, occurred at Trotwood Park in the city of Winter Springs in Seminole County, 15 miles north of Orlando.

During a press conference on Friday, Winter Springs Police Department’s captain Doug Seely said that 42-year-old Nicole Tedesco had picked up her daughters Ava, 10, and Gia, 8, from the Keeth Elementary school right before the tragedy struck.

They are the family of Orlando Sanford Airport police officer Andrew Tedesco.

Separately addressing media persons less than 24 hours after the incident claimed Ms Tedesco’s life, Sanford Airport Authority police chief Thomas Feuhrer said: “Andrew’s wife Nicole was transported to the Oviedo ER but did not survive her injuries.”

“Andrew’s daughter Ava Tedesco was transported to the Arnold Palmer hospital where she spent the night for observation and has since been released.”

Their dog Vito was also injured during the strike and spent the night in an emergency vet clinic before being released on Friday, Mr Feuhrer added, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

“I had the opportunity to spend the night with Andrew last night and I’ve been on the phone with him through the day today,” he said, adding, “While he’s obviously devastated by his loss, he’s doing remarkably well as he focuses his attention on caring for his daughters.”

He also announced that the Sanford Airport has created an official GoFundMe account to collect donations that will go directly to the Tedesco family.

So far, over $39,000 of the GoFundMe’s $40,000-goal has been raised.

“Andrew has asked me to pass on to everyone that he’s overwhelmed by the kindness and support being expressed to him and his family, but asks that everyone please respect their privacy and give them the time they need to grieve during this difficult time,” Mr Feuhrer said.

Winter Springs Police Department chief Matthew Tracht said the “tragic” incident occurred at dismissal time at Keeth Elementary, while extending condolences to the Tedesco family.

Mr Tracht also said first-responders on the scene provided “life-saving measures”, adding: “What we believe is that lightning struck a tree they were next to, that lightning energised a certain amount of area, and [Nicole and her daughters] were ultimately affected by that.”

Police added that an 18-year-old woman was also injured during the strike, but has since recovered. Her identity has not been revealed.

Seminole Country Public Schools in a statement said: “Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures.”

The district made additional counsellors available at the school on Friday to provide support to students and staff members.

Seminole County Public Schools’ official Shawn Gard-Harrold told Local News 8: “They’re doing individual counseling with students who may need a little more intensive support.

“They’re doing in-class lessons with groups of students who may need collective support.”

As per the National Lightning Safety Council, this is the 14th lightning-related fatality in the US this year.