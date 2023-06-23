Jump to content

Firefighters pull giant boa constrictor from roof of Wisconsin home: ‘The stuff of nightmares’

The snake was safely returned to its owners after the rescue mission

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 23 June 2023 17:35
Comments
<p>Firefighters pulled a giant boa constrictor from the roof of a Wisconsin home earlier this week </p>

Firefighters pulled a giant boa constrictor from the roof of a Wisconsin home earlier this week

(Facebook/Barron County Sheriff’s Department)

A giant snake was found slithering on the roof of a home in Wisconsin, where it was reportedly being kept as a pet.

On Tuesday 20 June, deputies with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in Chetek after residents reported the snake – believed to be a boa constrictor – was out on the roof.

“We think the description of giant was an undersell...” a post on their Facebook page read, alongside a picture of a deputy holding the reptile for a size comparison. They also used hashtags such as #stuffofnightmares and #thatnoperopebelongsinthejungle.

Boa constrictors, or red-tailed boas, can grow up to lengths of 13ft, and weigh more than 100 pounds. They are non-venomous snakes. The species is native to South America, and boa constrictors are usually a brown, cream, or gray colour.

Though non-venomous, these snakes kill their prey by constriction or winding their bodies around them, cutting off blood circulation to the brain and heart. They can then unhinge their jaws and swallow prey as large as an alligator whole.

A man in rural Pennsylvania died after his pet snake constricted him to death last year, but such incidents are rare.

According to data released by the Humane Society, only 17 people were killed by large constrictor snakes in the US between 1978 and 2013.

“Upon arrival, deputies were able to utilise some tools and retrieve the giant nope rope [slang for ‘snake’] and secure it,” the sheriff’s office detailed the rescue mission on Facebook. “We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT.... we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters.”

While they didn’t specify the snake’s species, several users reportedly identified it in the comments section.

One person wrote: “That’s a beautiful hypo Colombian boa constrictor!!”

Another noted: “He/she is a big and beautiful red-tail boa [sic].”

Social media users also praised the sheriff’s office for returning the snake to its owners.

“So glad you were able to capture this beautiful creature and get it back safely to its owner but yes I agree with above and beyond your duty! Thank you for ALL you do!” one comment read.

