Multiple people shot in ‘critical incident’ at Wisconsin funeral, police say

Multiple people have been shot in a ‘critical incident’ at a cemetery where a funeral was taking place in Wisconsin, police say.

The incident took place during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine on Thursday afternoon, according to TMJ4

“Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident,” Racine Police Department tweeted.

“At 2.26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”