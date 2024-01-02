Woman killed in horror crash after being dragged three miles by second car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Wisconsin woman has been killed in a horrific rollover car crash after being dragged several miles by a passing vehicle.

The 19-year-old victim, of Hartford, was found deceased shortly after 1am on 31 December, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was driving southbound on US Highway 45 with four passengers when her vehicle crashed into a ditch, striking a culvert, according to The Washington County Insider.

The four passengers, aged 16 to 21, were thrown from the vehicle and suffered various injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The woman was also ejected from the vehicle before she was struck by another vehicle that dragged her body more than three miles away from the scene of the tragedy.

After emergency personnel arrived, the four passengers were treated and transported to area hospitals. The 19-year-old woman was later located by Washington County sheriff deputies using thermal imaging cameras.

The identity of the five victims has not been released to the public. The sheriff’s office said that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at (920)929-3390.