Massive 85-car pile-up in Wisconsin leaves 21 injured

Wisconsin state patrol says incident occurred during ‘severe winter weather’ event

Arpan Rai
Sunday 29 January 2023 09:39
At least 21 people were injured after a massive 85-car crash and pileup on a Wisconsin highway, officials said.

The authorities shifted 21 people to hospitals in the area to provide treatment for their injuries, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post.

“Initial investigation indicates approximately 85 vehicles were involved. 21 people were taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” they said.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday afternoon on I-39/90 in Rock County around Milepost 181 between Beloit and Janesville.

The Wisconsin state patrol said the incident occurred during a “severe winter weather” event with snow, ice and whiteout conditions believed to be a factor in the initial crash.

Both directions leading to the interstate were found blocked by the troopers, following which the southbound traffic was diverted to Avalon road and northbound traffic was being diverted at Shopiere road.

Officials also asked travellers to avoid the area.

All lanes of the interstate were made open in both directions on Friday night by 9.45pm, officials said.

The crash and pile-up incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Rock County Sheriff’s office, Beloit police department, Janesville police department along with multiple fire and emergency services and tow services.

The National Weather Service said that most of southern Wisconsin was reeling under a winter weather advisory through Sunday morning and is facing “slippery road conditions”.

On Saturday, at least six people died after a bus and a box truck collided in upstate New York.

New York state police said three people were also injured in the crash and transported to hospitals with one person in critical condition and two others in serious condition.

Officials said the accident involved a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus, and took place at around 6am on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York.

