The death toll from the Wisconsin parade crash has risen after the death of a sixth person, a child, from injuries following Sunday’s attack.

A prosecutor broke the news at the first court appearance by suspect Darrell Brooks.

He was charged with five counts of intentional homicide as he appeared in court over the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Prosecutors said they now plan on filing an additional count of intentional homicide later this week.

The sixth victim has been named on a GoFundMe page as Jackson Sparks, aged eight.

Both he and his brother Tucker, 12, were injured when the SUV driven by Brooks entered the parade route.

Jackson underwent brain surgery on Sunday evening but succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker sustained road rash and a fractured skull but is recovering from his injuries and has been discharged.

The family has asked for privacy to allow Tucker to recover and for time to mourn the loss of Jackson.

In addition to the deaths, 62 people were injured in the chaos that unfolded in the Wisconsin city, about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

More follows...