A Wisconsin pastor who told his congregation to shun the Covid-19 vaccines has been asked by his bishop to step down for his “divisive and ineffective” behaviour.

Reverend James Altman of the St James The Less Roman Catholic Church in La Crosse in Wisconsin has accused the Church of “cancelling” him and said he will challenge the decision.

The pastor delivered a homily on 23 May and told parishioners that the La Crosse Bishop William Callahan had asked him to resign for being “divisive and ineffective.”

Father Altman had, in the past, attracted criticism for his comments. He had claimed, in a viral video during the 2020 presidential election, that faithful Catholics cannot be Democrats. He has also been consistently ignoring Covid-19 safety protocols. He has allegedly also made several anti-immigrant and racist remarks and over the years risen to the rank of a fire-brand right-wing pastor.

The La Crosse bishop Callahan had issued a warning in September last year that “canonical penalties [against Altman] are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work.”

In his sermon on Friday, that was posted on YouTube, Fr Altman said: “If the left whines, like they do, like a spoiled brat often enough, they succeed in cancelling so many voices of truth.” He added: “And now that they are whining like, if I may say it, the pansy babies that they are, to cancel me.”

He told the parishioners that Friday’s sermon might be his last as a pastor even though he said that he will ask his lawyers to challenge Callahan’s decision.

In the sermon, he said: “I am no expert on canon law, but understand only that while we are contesting the Bishop’s request — and we are — he could, in theory, appoint a parish administrator whilst I remain a pastor without duties until the appeal goes through Rome, which can take up to a year or more.”

Fr Altman has also, previously, denounced the Black Lives Matter movement. He has made problematic claims about climate change and made false claims about racism and homophobia.

On Monday evening, the Diocese issued a statement and said that it was following the legal process on the matter.

It said: “The Diocese of La Crosse will respond in accordance to the canonical process as needed for the removal of a priest from his office as pastor.” It added that church officials have been working privately with the pastor to address the concerns.

“Although attempts were made to allow Fr Altman the opportunity to respond to fraternal correction, a resolution of this situation has been unsuccessful.” The Diocese called this a “pastoral remedy” and not a “penal remedy.”

Bishop Callahan’s decision to ask Father Altman to step down has spawned inflamed opinions from both his supporters and opponents.

A fundraising account for Fr Altman was set up by his supporters to help him with his legal fees. On Monday night, about $130,000 had been raised. The target initially was $20,000.

On the other hand, Faithful America, a national online Christian community, said in a statement that “none of Altman’s hateful words or dangerous actions speaks for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and now Bishop Callahan has thankfully made it clear that Altman does not speak for the Catholic Church, either.”

Reverend Nathan Empsall, director of Faithful America, said: “We pray for all who have fallen victim to the lies and bullying of false prophets like James Altman, and we encourage all our siblings in Christ to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.”