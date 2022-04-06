A 26-year-old doctor who was reported missing while on a hike in northern Wisconsin last week was found dead on Sunday, local authorities said.

Kelsey Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin, had been hiking through Potato River Falls in Iron County when she lost contact with family and friends on 26 March.

After Dr Musgrove failed to return home to Middleton on 30 March, the Iron County Sheriff’s office was tapped by Middleton police to begin a search for the young doctor.

The vehicle that the 26-year-old had parked in Potato River Falls lot was found by deputies, Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a press release issued by his office.

From there, a wide sweeping search was initiated by air, ground and water, with 25 agencies, including several surrounding counties’ search and rescue teams, contributing to the effort.

In their press release, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Dr Musgrove’s body was located on 3 April near a set of waterfalls. They added that they don’t suspect foul play was involved in her untimely death.

“All indications at the scene and information from family and friends lead us to believe [the woman] had gone hiking along Potato River and had not returned to her vehicle,” the statement read.

In posts online, tributes from friends and colleagues of the surgery fellow began pouring in, with one doctor describing her as “one of the kindest and most positive residents I’ve had the privilege of working with” and adding that “she was well on her way to becoming a great surgeon”.

The tribute was shared in a Facebook post alongside a group picture with Dr Musgrove where she and her colleagues don their white coats.

“She’s gone way too soon and had so much more life to live.”