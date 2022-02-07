Woman dies after falling 35ft from historic Texas ship

A Houston woman who fell from the mast of the historic tall ship Elissa in Galveston succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

The woman is believed to have fallen from the height of approximately 35ft, Port of Galveston police chief Kenneth Brown said, reported Houston news channel Khou 11.

While the 58-year-old resident of Clear Lake has not yet been identified, police chief Mr Brown said she was a volunteer working on the ship when she fell from the height on Saturday, calling it a horrible tragedy.

The volunteers were working at the dock on the ship when the woman is believed to have come down from the height. She did have a safety harness on when she fell, Mr Brown said, adding that the harness was not attached to the ship.

According to the preliminary reports, the woman is said to have fallen from the height of about 60ft. However, the police officials corrected it to 35ft later, the report added.

Officials have said alcohol, drugs or foul play are not suspected to be factors in the mishap.

Dating back to 1877, the boat is run by the Galveston Historical Foundation, and serves as the Official Tall ship of Texas. The 1877 Tall Ship Elissa is believed to be one of three of its kind in the world to actively sail.

Elissa has served as a “symbol of the Gulf Coast’s historic beginnings as a seaport and active warfront, the foundation says.

The ship was slated to sail next on 8 April.