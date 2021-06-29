Woman finds dog she lost two years ago while looking to adopt new dog from shelter

A woman found the dog she lost two years ago when she went to adopt a new pet.

Asha Nieves was looking for a dog for her two children when she saw a picture of her dog Kovu on Pennsylvania’s Lehigh County Human Society website.

Kovu went missing from her back garden in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in May 2019 after squeezing through a hole in the gate.

“I happened to be on the Lehigh County Humane Society adoption site, looking through pictures, when my phone just froze on this one picture and I just stared. I at first thought, ‘No way is this my dog,’” Nieves told The Morning Call.

“Then, I saw the little scar over one eye, the scar from when he got caught in a gate, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my baby, that’s Kovu!’

“They had him under another name, ‘Ash.’ When I was sure it was him, I got so excited I was literally shaking.”

The pitbull-rottweiler mix was picked up in poor health by the humane society a few weeks after it disappeared.

The dog was later adopted by a family but was returned earlier this month as they faced eviction from their home, the newspaper reported.

And Kovu appeared thrilled to be back with his original owner in video of their emotional reunion..

“We locked eyes and I seen his smile and he started wagging his tail,” Ms Nieves told local TV station WFMZ-TV.

“Soon as he started coming, he started squealing and screaming and yelling and jumping on me kissing.

And she added: ”He was my baby. He would go with me everywhere. He would sleep in my bed.

“Literally, the definition of a man’s best friend, well, in my case a woman, but you know.

“I love him so much, like I’m just so happy he’s back.”