Woman attacked by chihuahua while having eyelash extensions

A woman on TikTok has claimed she had her eyelid torn off by a beauty technician's dog in her “worst eyelash experience” ever.

Kelsey Salmon went viral on the video-sharing platform after telling her followers the gruesome story in which she alleges a chihuahua bit her eyelid clean off.

Ms Salmon said she went to undergo an eyelash beauty treatment at a technician’s house before the woman’s dog allegedly jumped up on her and bit her eyelid.

"Tell me your worst lash experience…,” the woman said in the first of a series of video appearances where she can be seen with a damaged eyelid.

“Right after I got done getting my lashes done It happened so fast I didn’t know what he grabbed and my eyelid was on the floor,” she said.

The 23-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia told The Sun that she had initially been petting the dog but that it later attacked her “out of nowhere”.

Ms Salmon told viewers that the lash technician called 911 and that she then had to spend 15 hours in the emergency room on her birthday before undergoing surgery to reattach it.

The young woman shared graphic photos of her injury and her detached eyelid, which was later sewn back onto her face.

Videos on her page discussing the incident have quickly gone viral with one video alone amassing nearly six million views.

Ms Salmon said she has had no contact with the person who performed her lash extensions since the alleged incident. She provided no identifying details regarding the woman.

"I’m so lucky he didn’t grab onto my actual eye because that could have been a thousand times worse,” Ms Salmon told the newspaper.

In later posts on her page, the 23-year-old tells her fans that her eyelid has since been doing “great” and is “healing well” despite the doctor’s fears the surgery might not work.