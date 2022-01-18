Bear attacks Florida woman on her own driveway

A woman in Florida has been left with serious facial injuries after being attacked by a black bear on her driveway.

The Debary resident, who identified herself as Aydee, said she had been walking her dog on the driveway when she spotted a large black bear, which was with her cubs.

After attempting to shoo the bear away from herself and her dog, Aydee said the animal headed straight towards her.

“I took off running, and she came running behind me,” the woman told Fox

“I was screaming and going to my neighbours to see if he can call 911 or help me or take out a gun,” she added.

More follows...