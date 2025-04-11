Woman awarded $15m after alleged slip and fall at The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas
Deborah Fenton sustained unspecified injuries when she allegedly slipped in a bar at The Comopolitan hotel
A civil court has awarded a California woman $15m in a “slip and fall” lawsuit against MGM casinos in Las Vegas.
According to the claim filed on April 20, 2023, Deborah Fenton was staying at The Cosmopolitan in September 2021 when she went to the Chandelier Bar and slipped and fell “due to an unsafe and dangerous condition on the property, specifically water and glass.”
It’s not clear how the woman, from Bakersfield, California, became injured, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, noting the negligence suit did not specify Fenton’s injuries.
On Monday, a district judge awarded the woman $12.3m for future pain and suffering, $1.4m for “past physical pain, mental pain, suffering, anguish, disability and loss of enjoyment of life,” $976,614 for future medical expenses and $261,751 for past medical expenses.
In a written statement, Ace Law Group, which had been representing Fenton, said: “This verdict reflects the seriousness of what our client endured. We’re proud to have delivered justice for Ms Fenton and grateful to the jury for their thoughtful and decisive verdict.”
MGM Resorts did not respond to the litigation. Per the outlet, the company bought the resort for $1.625bn in 2022.
It was not the property’s owner when Fenton suffered her injuries, however. It’s not clear if the company plans to appeal.
