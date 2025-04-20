Woman and boy killed as car swept away in ‘historic’ Oklahoma flooding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed when their car was swept away during historic Oklahoma flooding, according to authorities.

The Moore Police Department says it responded to people trapped in two vehicles caught in floodwaters on Saturday night. One of the cars had left the roadway and had been swept under a bridge.

“This was a historical weather event that impacted roads and resulted in dozens of high-water incidents across the city,” police said in a written statement.

“The Moore Police Department would like to extend a thank you to our neighboring agencies who assisted in rescue efforts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims.”

KOCO, a CNN affiliate, reported the pair’s vehicle had washed into a creek and was later wedged against a drainage pipe. There were three people in the car, with the unidentified third person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman and child were not located inside the vehicle but found following an extensive search.

According to the outlet, a father and son were in the second car and managed to escape, with their car briefly sitting on top of the family of three’s car.

Moore, a city of approximately 63,000, is located about 10 miles from Oklahoma City.

The National Weather Service had issued flooding and severe thunderstorm warnings in large swaths of Oklahoma as well as portions of Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and southern Illinois. A storm system from the Southern Plains to the Upper Midwest is making its way through the area with potential for more storms on Sunday.

Police have warned of large debris on the roads as floodwaters recede.

In Arkansas and Missouri, meteorologists have predicted heavy rainfall and potential tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center said there were 16 reports of tornadoes by Sunday morning.