Shock as woman pronounced dead is found breathing at funeral home

A funeral home employee had the surprise of their life this week when a woman believed to be dead was found to be very much alive.

Constance Glantz, a 74-year-old woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at around 9.45am local time on Monday by staff at The Mulberry nursing home in Waverly, where she had been receiving hospice care.

Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said at a press conference on Monday that Glantz’s body was then transported to the Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home to prepare her for her funeral.

But, in a sudden twist, two hours on from her apparent death, a funeral home worker noticed that the 74-year-old was still breathing.

Chief Deputy Houchin said that a 911 call was made at around 11.43am to report a “medical emergency” at the funeral home.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responders arrived on the scene soon after to find staff members performing CPR on Glantz.

She was rushed to hospital where she is still alive.

“This is a very unusual case,” Chief Deputy Houchin said.

“[I’ve] been doing this 31 years, and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before.”

Glantz’s family has been notified about the incident.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has now launched an investigation into the incident to find out what went wrong.

The chief deputy said that there is no sign of any criminal intent by the nursing home.