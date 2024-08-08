Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A woman has died at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport after she was found trapped inside a luggage conveyor belt.

The woman was found unresponsive and trapped on the belt by airport workers shortly before 2:30am. She died at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman was reportedly in a part of the terminal that is typically inaccessible to the public.

Police confirmed to CBS News that the woman, who was in her 40s, was found just before 8am in Terminal 5.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the woman’s name at this time.

It is unclear if the woman worked at the airport or if she was a traveler.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation pending the woman’s autopsy report, NBC News reports.

The Independent has requested comment from the airport and Chicago police.