Woman dies after becoming unresponsive on rollercoaster ride

A woman from Ohio has died after going on a rollercoaster at an amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana.

The woman was identified as Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, ohio.

“Earlier this evening, a female Guest returned to the station of The Voyage roller coaster unresponsive. Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid. The Guest was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana,” the theme park said in a statement.

After getting to the hospital, she is believed to have died later that evening. After an inspection, the ride was deemed safe and operating as normal.

“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the statement continued.

Local authorities have yet to confirm the cause of death as they are waiting to inform her family before the details are made public, according to reporting to from the Evansville Courier and Press.

To honour Ms Jankovic, “The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite.”

The park opened last month for the summer season.

This comes after six people had to be rescued from a rollercoaster at a Texas branch of Six Flags. San Antonio authorities confirmed that no was injured, according to NBC News.