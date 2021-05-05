The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week.

She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango.

The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.

Her boyfriend described her as ‘my northern star and the love of my life,’

He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator in the back country.

“Her greatest joy was to be in the woods with our friends, our family and our dogs.

“While Laney’s physical presence was suddenly taken from this earth, all that know and love her can take comfort; Laney’s soul will live forever in her favourite place, doing her favourite thing.

“She would not have wanted it any other way. While this tragedy has shaken me and our family to the core, our burden is eased as we consider the facts.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the organizations involved in the investigation of Laney’s death and her recovery.”

Previously, wildlife investigators reported detecting bear dander and faeces at the scene, along with hints of the body being eaten, causing them to suspect a bear attack.

Bringing in the assistance of tracking dogs, specialist wildlife dogs found a ten-year-old bear with two cubs, and the three were put down, according to the statement.

Examination of their corpses at a state-funded wildlife laboratory showed that human remains were present in their digestive systems of all three bears.

The state of Colorado is the home of 19,000 black bears. Deadly attacks on humans are incredibly rare as only four have been recorded since 1960.