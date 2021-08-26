Woman hospitalised with Covid comes home to find husband dead from virus

A woman in Florida who was hospitalised with Covid-19 returned home to a "nightmare" scene, finding her husband dead after he also contracted the virus.

When Lisa Steadman, 58, returned home from her time in the hospital, she found her husband, Ron, had died in their bedroom.

She spoke with Fox13 News about her devastating discovery.

“It was like walking into a horror film, and I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head,” she said.

She revealed that neither she or her husband had been vaccinated.

Ms Steadman sought help at a local emergency room after she began to develop symptoms that caused her to pass out.

She told the broadcaster that she thought she was going to die.

"I couldn't breathe. I couldn't stop throwing up," she said.

Ms Steadman said she spent eight days in hospital, during which she had difficulty keeping in touch with her husband. She said he was having difficulty with his phone.

She said her husband told her his phone would not hold a charge. On Monday, she could not get hold of him, so she called the Winter Haven police to conduct a wellness check. According to the police they checked on him but he appeared to be fine at the time.

On Tuesday she tried calling him again, but again could not reach him. She assumed he was still having problems with his phone.

She returned home the next day to find him dead.

"It's just been a nightmare. Just a nightmare," she told WFLA, a Florida broadcaster.

Ms Steadman said that doctors determined her husband died of Covid-19 symptoms.

She called her husband a friendly, "willing to help anyone, God-fearing family man."

After battling Covid-19 and losing her husband to the virus, she plans to take the vaccine in September.

Florida has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus in the US, with 227 people on average dying each day due to Covid-19. Doctors have reported turning away patients because ICU beds are filled with people – who are almost all unvaccinated – suffering Covid-19.

The state's vaccination rate is only slightly behind the national average, with almost 52 per cent of residents fully vaccinated. The US average is just over 52 per cent.