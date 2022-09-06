Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.

The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.

The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.

A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene and removed the large reptile.

Officials say they are confident the right alligator was removed from the pond as there were no other reptiles in the area matching its description.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS also responded to the scene.

In August a woman was apparently killed by an alligator during an attack in a gated community in Beaufort County, South Carolina, and was found by her body when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene.

And in July two alligators killed a woman at a pond near her home in Florida’s Sarasota County.