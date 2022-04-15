Florida husband says wife killed in hit-and-run was rescuing turtle from busy road

A Florida woman was attempting to save a turtle crossing the road when she was struck and killed in an alleged hit-and-run earlier this month, her husband told Fox 35 Orlando.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Virginia Celli-Olivi had stepped out of her SUV at approximately 12.45pm on 5 April to rescue a turtle that was attempting to cross Curry Ford Road in Orange County, Florida.

A box truck driving down the same road allegedly crashed into the 57-year-old and her car as she was outside of her vehicle.

"She was doing something that she had done numerous times before, rescuing a turtle," said her husband, Rick Parrish, in an interview with Fox 35. He added that he believed that she was able to save the turtle, and was about to hop back into her car when the deadly crash occurred.

“[She] was coming back around behind the car to go on out and get into the driver’s side when she was struck,” Mr Parrish said.

The man driving the truck, Miguel Valero Gonzalez, 30, fled the scene of the crash, but was followed by a witness who’d seen the fatal crash, Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The witness, they said, followed the box truck until a nearby gas station, where the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended by local authorities.

Mr Parrish, who when told about the witness’ efforts to not let the 30-year-old driver get away, told Fox 35 he was “very appreciative” of the “gentleman who did that”.

Recalling his wife’s life to the outlet, Mr Parrish explained how the former Venezuelan sociology professor had big plans on the horizon, including opening her own translation business.

“Coming to the realisation that I’ll never get to talk to her, never hold her hand - none of that - that’s the hardest part,” he said in an interview in their central Florida home.

The accused hit-and-run suspect was arraigned on 6 April where a judge set the man’s bond at $18,000 and revealed to the court that he was driving without a licence on the day of the 5 April crash.

Several organisations throughout the Orange County region began sharing their condolences for the former sociology professor, including the Venezuela USA Foundation, the Venezuelan American Caucus and the New Miami Hispanic Caucus.

“We mourn the loss of Virginia Celli Olivo, who to the Venezuelan American Caucus was a leader, a colleague and above all, a friend,” wrote the American Caucus in a Facebook post.