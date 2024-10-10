Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A California woman died after a rock was thrown through her car windshield as she drove along a California highway.

The driver, 25-year-old Sarina Rodriguez, was found dead after sustaining fatal injuries from a rock that had been thrown through her windshield while she was heading west on State Route 138 near Los Angeles, according to California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area. Officers responded to the “tragic traffic incident” just after midnight on October 8.

Her boyfriend, Franco Martinez, was riding in the passenger seat when the tragedy unfolded, according to Fox 11. He told police the rock had been thrown from an “unknown location.”

“It came out of nowhere,” Martinez told the outlet. He tried to grab the steering wheel — but it was too late. The impact was immediate.

“When it went through the windshield, it collapsed her airway. Whole frontal, unrecognizable. Fatal on site,” Martinez continued.

Sarina Rodriguez was killed after a rock flew through her car windshield as she drove along a California highway. Police have not made any arrests ( Sarina Rodriguez / Facebook )

Authorities searched the area but found no suspects.

Shockingly, this incident doesn’t stand alone. Days earlier, on the night of October 6, when another driver reported a rock flying into their windshield in the same area.

The combination of these incidents sparked an investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Authorities urged anyone with information about the incidents to come forward.

“The public’s cooperation is crucial to help bring the perpetrator(s) of this heinous act to justice and prevent future tragedies,” authorities wrote.

Rodriguez’s brother George launched a GoFundMe page in the wake of the tragedy. The funds will go towards the costs of the funeral.

“Sarina was not only an amazing daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and beloved wife, but also cherished auntie and friend to many,” the page states. “She had recently begun pursuing her dream career as a cosmetologist, and her passion for beauty and care touched everyone who knew her. Her spirit was filled with joy, laughter, and a genuine kindness that brightened the lives of those around her.”

“Her life was cut far too short due to a senseless act of violence, leading to this unimaginable loss,” it continued.

The Independent has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.