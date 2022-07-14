Woman killed in freak rodeo accident
‘This is really heartbreaking for everyone who knew her’
A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say.
Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.
According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”.
“You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream,” the obituary read.
“She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends.”
An aspiring teacher, Ms Chadwick “loved all kids and they loved her”.
“She touched so many lives and will continue for many years.”
Her friend Hali Cheyene told the Daily Citizen that Ms Chadwick had a “bright personality”.
“This is really heartbreaking for everyone who knew her,” Ms Cheyenne said.
A service was held for her in Canton, Georgia, on Wednesday.
A Gofundme established to raise money to create a scholarship fund in Ms Chadwick’s name has received approximately $25,000.
