Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman killed in freak rodeo accident

‘This is really heartbreaking for everyone who knew her’

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 14 July 2022 15:06
Comments
<p>Breanna Chadwick, 20, died after an accident at a rodeo in Georgia</p>

Breanna Chadwick, 20, died after an accident at a rodeo in Georgia

(Tribute Archive)

A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say.

Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.

The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.

According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”.

Recommended

“You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream,” the obituary read.

“She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends.”

An aspiring teacher, Ms Chadwick “loved all kids and they loved her”.

“She touched so many lives and will continue for many years.”

Her friend Hali Cheyene told the Daily Citizen that Ms Chadwick had a “bright personality”.

“This is really heartbreaking for everyone who knew her,” Ms Cheyenne said.

Recommended

A service was held for her in Canton, Georgia, on Wednesday.

A Gofundme established to raise money to create a scholarship fund in Ms Chadwick’s name has received approximately $25,000. 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in