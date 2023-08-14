Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is suing a Boston Eataly over injuries she sustained by slipping on a piece of prosciutto.

Alice Cohen filed a complaint against the upscale supermarket that sells Italian delicacies on 11 August.

On 7 October 2022, Ms Cohen was walking over to a counter doling out free food samples when she “slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto on the floor,” the complaint states.

The rogue piece of meat resulted in Ms Cohen fracturing her left ankle, the lawsuit claims.

Eataly “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit continues.

As a result of negligence by Eataly from “failing to adequately prevent and/or remove hazards from the premises and by failing to warn” the New Hampshire woman about the “dangerous condition”.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit states.

She and her husband are seeking a jury trial —as well as more than $50,000 in damages. They are asking this amount to compensate them for injuries, including both emotional and physical pain, as well as “loss of consortium” and interest costs.

According to other court filings, her hospital visit, physical therapy, and doctor’s visit have cost her over $7,500 in bills.

The Independent has reached out to Eataly and Ms Cohen’s lawyer for comment.