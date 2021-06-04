Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago

A woman has been reunited with the wallet she lost lost 46 years ago on a date at the movies.

Colleen Distin, from Ventura, was tracked down as the rightful owner thanks to a viral Facebook campaign.

“I remember calling the next day when I realised it was gone,” she said about the day it vanished in 1975.

Ms Distin, who spoke to KCAL-TV, went to The Ventura Theatre on a Saturday evening on May 24.

The Ventura Theatre is now a concert venue, where Tom Stevens works. During the pandemic it was closed for renovations and that’s how he unearthed the lost wallet.

He posted on Facebook for help to find the owner.

“Does anyone know Colleen Distin? While doing some maintenance we have found her wallet. To give you an idea how long ago it was lost, there is a concert ticket from 1973 and a drivers license that expired in 1976,” the post read.

“There are a bunch of pictures of people, and they are super cool from that era also. Someone may want them. So if you are, or if you know Colleen, drop us a line and we will have it here for you!”

After collecting over 1,000 shares, Ms Distin was notified of the attempt to return the wallet after getting a call from someone who had seen the online note.

Inside the wallet was a treasure trove of meaningful items, such as notes, photographs of school friends, a $5 ticket from a Grateful Dead ticket and a snapshot of Ms Distin’s mother, who died a few years ago. Ms Distin herself described the wallet as a “time capsule.”