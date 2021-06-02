A 43-year-old woman who was found naked in a storm drain in Florida after she had been missing for three weeks has been rescued from another sewer system in Texas.

According to CBS12, Lyndsey Kennedy climbed out of a six-foot drain pipe on Saturday and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman’s family told the broadcaster that Ms Kennedy was at a facility in Texas before she wandered off and became lost.

Police launched a search for Ms Kennedy but when authorities located and approached her, she slipped into a nearby storm drain, the outlet said.

The woman’s family used her cell phone to track her last location and launch a search in the underground tunnels, dropping bags of food and Gatorade to help her survive.

On Monday, Grand Prairie Police said: “Missing person Lyndsey Kennedy has been found safe and was taken to a local hospital.”

In March, Ms Kennedy found herself in a similar situation after being rescued from a storm drain in Florida by firefighters after she had been reported missing for three weeks.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Dani Moschella confirmed that the 43-year-old had been found naked and covered in dirt by rescuers. Ms Kennedy said she had been in the drain for three weeks.

“She was lucky. I don’t know how much longer she would have been OK down there,” Ms Moschella previously told Newsweek upon her first rescue.

She added: “The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there are snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves, anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.”

Ms Kennedy’s family told CBS12 News that the woman will be taken home to recover near family and friends.

The Independent has contacted Grand Prairie Police for further comment.