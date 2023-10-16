Woman stabbed inside of Chicago business

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed inside a Chicago laundromat.

The 25-year-old was inside the Bubbleland laundromat in Logan Square when chaos unfolded at 6pm on Sunday.

She was stabbed with a knife in the chest, right leg and left leg by a man who entered the business, according to police.

The victim was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is believed to have fled southbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

Police said no one is in custody in relation to the stabbing as of Monday morning.