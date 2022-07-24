Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman stabbed by 100lb sailfish that leapt out of the water off Florida coast

Katherine Perkins, 73, was impaled in the groin on a fishing trip

Sunday 24 July 2022 14:53
Comments
<p>A sailfish is shown in an undated file photo</p>

A sailfish is shown in an undated file photo

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 73-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish when it leapt out of the water as her friends reeled it into their boat.

Katherine Perkins’ fishing trip off the coast of Stuart, Florida, took a dramatic turn on 19 July when the bill of the mammoth fish impaled her in the groin area.

Ms Perkins, of Maryland, had been standing to photograph her two fishing companions bringing the fish in when she was injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

She received immediate aid from her friends, 75-year-old Louis Toth and 77-year-old Dominic Belleza, who applied pressure to the wound as they went back to shore.

She was taken to a hospital in unspecified condition.

Recommended

The sheriff’s office said Ms Perkins reported that the fish leapt so quickly she didn’t have time to react.

The group was fishing about two miles out from Stuart, north of Palm Beach, when the unlikely strike occurred.

Sailfish are known for being incredibly quick, recognisable by their long, sharp bills.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in