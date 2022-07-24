Woman stabbed by 100lb sailfish that leapt out of the water off Florida coast
Katherine Perkins, 73, was impaled in the groin on a fishing trip
A 73-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish when it leapt out of the water as her friends reeled it into their boat.
Katherine Perkins’ fishing trip off the coast of Stuart, Florida, took a dramatic turn on 19 July when the bill of the mammoth fish impaled her in the groin area.
Ms Perkins, of Maryland, had been standing to photograph her two fishing companions bringing the fish in when she was injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
She received immediate aid from her friends, 75-year-old Louis Toth and 77-year-old Dominic Belleza, who applied pressure to the wound as they went back to shore.
She was taken to a hospital in unspecified condition.
The sheriff’s office said Ms Perkins reported that the fish leapt so quickly she didn’t have time to react.
The group was fishing about two miles out from Stuart, north of Palm Beach, when the unlikely strike occurred.
Sailfish are known for being incredibly quick, recognisable by their long, sharp bills.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies