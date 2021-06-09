Women on inflatable raft circled by sharks on Florida beach

Three women on an inflatable raft off the coast of Florida experienced an interaction they’ll never forget after several hammerhead sharks circled them.

Lacey Faciane, Casie Thompson and Qyuston Eubanks were on a raft relaxing near Sand Beach in Pensacola, Florida, when they noticed several sharks circling.

“One boater would yell shark and then the next group would yell shark, and that’s just kind of how it was. And so by the time they got to us, they were right up on us,” Ms Faciane told WALA.

Other beachgoers started to evacuate the ocean for the beach, including the three women’s children, but the women were stuck on their raft while the sharks circled.

Ms Thompson’s mother filmed the incident of the hammerhead sharks circling near the beach.

In total, the three women said that seven sharks were in the area during the incident and all circled their raft at one point.

They told the local publication that all three of them had different reactions to the incident.

“Usually you have to pay for that and we didn’t have to pay for that. So, yes, it was an awesome experience,” Ms Faciane, reveling in the moment.

Ms Thompson also described it as a “once in a lifetime” experience given how close the sharks were to the three women.

But Ms Eubanks had a different reaction to the incident.

”I was like ‘Lord protect us! If it’s time for us to go, it’s time for us to go. Just protect us,’” she told the local publication.

The sharks circled the raft before leaving the area without harming anyone.