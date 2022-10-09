Right-wing protesters fail to disrupt Women’s March in Washington DC
A vocal but small group of anti-abortion protesters caused tempers to flare at Women’s March in Washington DC
Right-wing protesters attempted to disrupt the Women’s March in Washington DC on Saturday.
The counter-demonstrations by a small group of anti-abortion activists briefly caused tempers to flare, but their chants were drowned out by the several thousand people who turned out to demand reproductive rights, The Daily Beast reported.
Demonstraters marched from Folger Park to the grounds of the US Capitol carrying placards and chanting “abortion rights are human rights” as part of a Women’s Wave day of action.
The Women's Wave is HERE, and we're riding it all the way to the polls.— Women's March (@womensmarch) October 8, 2022
Anti-abortion politicians — we're coming for ya 💪 #WomensWave #WomensMarch
Photo: @KishaBari
Banner: @_AishaNailah pic.twitter.com/4AxeCnIjjb
Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary told the Washington Post the movement had been energised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June, and were determined to voice their anger ahead of November’s midterms.
“It’s the first election since Roe has fallen in this new era of American democracy, and it’s really important that women turn out as a voting bloc,” Women’s March executive director Ms O’Leary told the Washington Post.
Organisers had been expecting 2,000 people to turn up, and the Post estimated that there were “easily that many people” by early afternoon.
Among the counter-protesters was a man wearing a t-shirt with a swastika, another in a red MAGA cap, and members of the youth anti-abortion group Students for Life, The Daily Beast reported.
One woman was arrested for attempting to block the protesters, the Post reported.
Addressing the crowd at the US Capitol, actress Lea Delaria said “women have a lot of rage right now”.
“We are going to make them listen to us,” she told the crowd, according to the Post.
Further marches are planned in San Antonio and Austin on Sunday in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies