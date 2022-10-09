Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Right-wing protesters fail to disrupt Women’s March in Washington DC

A vocal but small group of anti-abortion protesters caused tempers to flare at Women’s March in Washington DC

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 09 October 2022 18:00
Comments
Protesters heckle GOP senators over abortion ban

Right-wing protesters attempted to disrupt the Women’s March in Washington DC on Saturday.

The counter-demonstrations by a small group of anti-abortion activists briefly caused tempers to flare, but their chants were drowned out by the several thousand people who turned out to demand reproductive rights, The Daily Beast reported.

Demonstraters marched from Folger Park to the grounds of the US Capitol carrying placards and chanting “abortion rights are human rights” as part of a Women’s Wave day of action.

Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary told the Washington Post the movement had been energised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June, and were determined to voice their anger ahead of November’s midterms.

“It’s the first election since Roe has fallen in this new era of American democracy, and it’s really important that women turn out as a voting bloc,” Women’s March executive director Ms O’Leary told the Washington Post.

Recommended

Organisers had been expecting 2,000 people to turn up, and the Post estimated that there were “easily that many people” by early afternoon.

Among the counter-protesters was a man wearing a t-shirt with a swastika, another in a red MAGA cap, and members of the youth anti-abortion group Students for Life, The Daily Beast reported.

Demonstrators hold signs as they march during the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday

(Associated Press)

One woman was arrested for attempting to block the protesters, the Post reported.

Addressing the crowd at the US Capitol, actress Lea Delaria said “women have a lot of rage right now”.

Recommended

“We are going to make them listen to us,” she told the crowd, according to the Post.

Further marches are planned in San Antonio and Austin on Sunday in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in