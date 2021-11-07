Shailene Woodley breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine rant

Shailene Woodley has broken her silence on fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ Covid-19 vaccine rant.

The NFL quarterback tested positive for Covid-19 last week and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as he must miss a minimum of 10 days before being allowed to play again.

Mr Rodgers, who is isolating at his home in Wisconsin, earlier in the year told reporters he was “immunised” against the virus, but now admits that he is unvaccinated.

Ms Woodley took to Instagram on Saturday to post a video of a pig getting in a bath, and shared a message alongside it.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming i deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos,’” she wrote.

And she added: “(an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). do you even know how stories work brah ?? they self delete after 24 hrs.

“literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing.”

And she concluded her message by writing, “grasping at straws my dears …”

(Instagram)

The Big Little Lies actress seemed to be taking issue with reports that she posted then appeared to delete a quote on Instagram, that read: “Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you’ll find your power.”

Mr Rodgers confirmed on Friday that he had not got vaccinated, claiming he has allergies to “an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines” made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

He also said he was worried about rare side effects seen with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The NFL star said that he had got medical advice from podcast host and “good friend” Joe Rogan and taken ivermectin, a drug used to deworm animals.

“Look, I’m not, you know, some sort of anti-vaxx flat-earther,” Mr Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM.

“I am somebody who is a critical thinker. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body … Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

And he added that everyone at the Green Bay Packers knew he was not vaccinated.

“Everyone on the squad knew I was not vaccinated,” he said.

“Everyone in the organisation knew I wasn’t vaccinated. I wasn’t hiding from anybody. I was trying to minimize and mitigate having this conversation going on and on.”

The US has seen around 46.4m cases of Covid-19 during the pandemic, and more than 754,000 deaths.