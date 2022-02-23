Terrifying moment worker runs from man hiding among boxes after store closes

A female employee said she was "f*cking terrified out of my mind" after seeing a human hand and eyes peering out from some boxes of a hardware store.

The store had closed security footage showed Sierra Galvez appeared to be alone when she could be seen freeze for a heartbeat before turning and bolting through the deserted warehouse.

Seconds later, a man walks into the frame.

The viral video has been seen more than 10.5 million times since it was shared on TikTok last week. She explained in follow-up videos that she called her manager and dialled 911, but the store creeper has yet to be found.

"I stop because I heard a noise and it sounded like paper or cardboard falling and reminder, I kind of joke around that this place is haunted, so I’m freaking out because we always hear noises back there," Ms Galvez in the video.

Sierra Galvez and warehouse creeper (TikTok)

"So, I kind of looked around and there were some boxes in the aisle and so I looked over and I saw a stack of signs tipped over and instantly I’m like, there’s something wrong, they’re not supposed to be tipped over," she continued.

Looking at some weird movement under a cart, she originally thought a cat or racoon had gotten into the warehouse. It was about 10 pm, two hours after the store closed at 8 pm.

“I didn’t expect to see a hand,” she said. “I slowly look up and I see this much of a dude staring dead in my eyes, that will forever haunt me, is his stare.

“I start backing away and I instantly page on the radio to my manager, because I’m like, there’s someone in the warehouse, and he’s like, ‘are you serious?’

“’I’m not f-ing around with you dude, there’s someone in this warehouse right now’. And I kind of started backing away, because if this dude has a gun, if this dude has a knife, I am screwed.

“He’s like, ‘is it a customer?’ ‘It’s just a random person!’, and I book it to the front and I can hear the dude shuffling behind me.”

The video shows the man walk out from behind the boxes, grab what is said to be a generator, and leave the warehouse in the opposite direction of Ms Galvez.