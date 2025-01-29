Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Who funds the World Health Organization? A list of donors after US withdrawal

The World Health Organization is losing its biggest funder after Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US

The Associated Press
Wednesday 29 January 2025 09:32 GMT
The WHO is losing its biggest funder
The WHO is losing its biggest funder (AFP via Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to lose its biggest financial contributor following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the UN agency.

The U.S. was projected to contribute $958 million, or nearly 15 per cent, of the agency’s $6.5 billion budget for 2023-25.

Most of the U.S.'s contribution — and most of WHO's budget overall — is via voluntary contributions. WHO member countries are assessed membership fees based on a country's gross domestic product

This reliance on voluntary funding complicates the agency's ability to prioritise its own public health agenda. In an effort to address this, member countries agreed in 2022 to increase mandatory dues to represent half of the budget by 2030.

The WHO plays a crucial role in coordinating global responses to health threats such as mpox, Ebola and polio.

It also provides vital support to less-developed nations, including technical assistance and distribution of essential vaccines and medical supplies.

Furthermore, the agency establishes guidelines for numerous health conditions, ranging from cancer to mental health.

Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the US from the WHO
Donald Trump has decided to withdraw the US from the WHO (EPA)

Here's a list of the WHO's top donors:

U.S.: $958 million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: $689 million

Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance: $500 million

European Commission: $412 million

World Bank: $268 million

Germany: $324 million

United Kingdom: $215 million

Canada: $141 million

European Investment Bank: $119 million

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in