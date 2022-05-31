New York City detective removes 8,000 bees from side of World Trade Center building

A New York City police detective busted up a rowdy crowd of 8,000 outside a downtown building in Manhattan on Saturday, according to officials.

The revelers were waiting for a club or concert, but rather were part of a rogue swarm of bees that had attached itself to the side of 3 World Trade Center, near the site of the former Twin Towers.

“There was quite the buzz late last night at 3 World Trade Center as 8,000 honeybees swarmed the side of the building. Thankfully, a quick response from @NYPDBees resulted in the safe capture of our flying friends who were relocated without incident to an apple orchard,” police wrote on Twitter in a statement about the removal.

The NYPD has long maintained a group of officers with special knowledge of bees.

An officer from the group was dispatched on Saturday to use a special, non-harmful vacuum to suck the bees off the building. The insects were then relocated to an apple orchard.

(NYPD)

The bee unit has developed a small but loyal following in the city. It has its own Twitter account, and sometimes its bee removal calls are live streamed by news outlets

May has been a busy month for the outfit, having responded to multiple calls in Queens involving 15,000 and 20,000 bees, respectively.

At one point, a handsome police beekeeper seen by thousands carefully removing bees from Times Square in Square attracted a passionate female fanbase, prompting ​​detective Robert Travis to tell the New York Post he was single and, “I just got me and my dog.”

Beekeeping is something of a tradition in the NYPD.

“We’ve always had an officer who shares their knowledge of beekeeping with the department,” officer Michael Lauriano told The New Yorker in 2018 . “Now that beekeeping has been becoming more of a new thing for New York City—people are having rooftop bees, balcony bees, bees in the parks—we’re faced with the challenges of: what if they swarm off?”

Police, who can get up to two bee calls a week, often find that loose bees are domesticated varieties that have escape from a hobbyist’s beehive, but occasionally find feral bees as well.