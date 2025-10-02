Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A three-year-old discovered a live hand grenade, the type used during World War II, in his family’s front yard in Washington, authorities say.

On Monday evening, the child found the grenade in his family’s front yard in Hartline, a tiny town located in the middle of the state with 180 residents.

The child brought it inside the house to show his parents, who then called 911 at around 6.45 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Washington State Patrol bomb squad assisted, determining the grenade was live. The squad then took the device to a rural area north of Hartline, where they “safely disposed” of the weapon, authorities said.

Authorities noted that the weapon appeared weathered and was consistent with grenades used during World War II.

Three-year-old finds a live World War II-era hand grenade in his family's front yard in Hartline, Washington ( Grant County Sheriff's Office )

“The grenade was of a type used during the Second World War and had clearly been exposed to the elements for some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s not immediately clear how the grenade ended up in the family’s front yard or for how long it had been there.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This grenade appeared to be an improvised explosive device (IED) and was not of military grade, Washington State Patrol bomb squad told KREM2.

These grenades “really have no quality controls,” Commander Cliff Pratt told the outlet. “These novelty grenades are just made somewhere without any type of manufacturer lock codes or anything like that.”

This kind of discovery isn’t too uncommon for the area, given the former military bases in Grant County, Kyle Foreman, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the outlet.